It's not easy to unify country fans, but the Country Music Association seems to have done it. On Monday (Nov. 9), the CMA responded to controversy surrounding the 2026 red carpet.

Comments on social media were less than forgiving, but those who were upset were also generous with solutions.

The CMA's statement explained why the organization needs to limit the number of people on the red carpet, and offered sympathy for those who felt excluded.

After a note about trying to balance 60 years of country music history with the music and artists who are popular today, the group promised to “keep listening and keep finding ways to make sure all artists feel welcome and at home here.”

The statement ends with word that they are in touch with Kershaw’s team.

Reaction To the CMA's Red Carpet Statement

More than 2,000 people left comments on the CMA's Instagram post, and very few indicated the response was satisfactory. Some parsed the actual message.

“The didn’t FEEL excluded, they WERE excluded,” @jpandbmommy writes, while @nashvillenotesmusic wrote a response the outlet felt would have worked better.

“I’m sorry you felt that way” isn’t its an apology or accountability,” says @theKatilynn.

Dozens of people felt the problem could be solved if social media influencers were replaced by actual country singers on the red carpet.

Like most awards shows, the CMAs have started to grant access to Instagram, TikTok and YouTube influencers with no clear connection to country music, and no on-camera role during the show.

The actual number of influencers on the carpet may surprise you.

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

In 2025, influencers including Ashley West, Polina Yureyvna and Sarah Beeston walked the red carpet. Often influencers are given permission to walk a red carpet to raise awareness ahead of the broadcast, and thus reach an audience traditional advertising may not reach.

Fans aren’t buying it.

“If CMA would pull back on all the random influencer invites… there would be plenty of room,” says popular music director TK McKamy.

“Quite frankly, if influencers are present on the red carpet....Then you failed. No influencer should be prioritized over an artist,” says @Kimbocahill.

“Pull back on random “western influencers” who have no talent at all and leave space for actual musicians and artists… maybe ?” Says @Alextinyb.

Instagram/CMA Instagram/CMA

Are Influencers Really the Problem?

Influencers are just one category of non-country-singers that walk a red carpet. Typically, a mix of athletes, actors and entertainers from other genres of music walk, too.

Other celebs who walked in 2025 include Reacher star Alan Ritchson, Marshals star Arielle Kebbel, Christian singers For King & Country, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and MLB manager Tony Vitello.

The majority are country singers, songwriters, musicians and their dates. From a list of 117 people photographed on the 2025 CMA red carpet, fewer than 10 could be identified as purely influencers.

However, we spotted just three legacy artists not involved with the show: the Oak Ridge Boys, Billy Ray Cyrus and Gretchen Wilson.

The 2026 CMA Awards air on ABC on Nov. 18 at 8PM ET.

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