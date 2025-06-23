Sammy Kershaw Stopped by Airport Security for Toting a Loaded Handgun

When Sammy Kershaw loaded up and headed to the airport for a some shows in May, he neglected to leave a very important object at home: His handgun.

Per Absolute Publicity, who issued a statement regarding the incident, the country singer was stopped by airport security in Lafayette, La. on May 28 after his bag was flagged. The TSA screening revealed a loaded gun in his possession.

The infraction not only resulted in a delay in Kershaw's travel, but also a $5,000 fine for his negligence.

“It was early, I was half-awake and clearly not thinking straight,” the country veteran explains in a statement to press. "I've sang songs about heartbreak and hard times but not about forgetting to check my carry-on for a loaded firearm. That's a new one!"

Kershaw is using the incident as a chance to remind people to double-check their luggage before traveling. TSA takes these matters very seriously.

“I guess it’s safe to say I won’t be packing heat to my next show," he continues. "Let this be your friendly PSA: Check your bags, check ‘em twice. Let’s all stay safe out there.”

Can You Travel With Firearms and Ammunition?

For obvious safety reasons, the TSA has very strict regulations when it comes to firearms. As it turns out, you can fly with firearms and ammunition, but there is a very specific way to go about it.

"You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only," the TSA website explains. "Declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter."

There are also regulations when it comes to the container in which you are using to transport your items. For instance, the case cannot afford easy access to the firearm and it must be completely secure.

Those carrying firearms should also check with local, state and international government regulations for the places they are traveling to.