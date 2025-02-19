Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Pisces
Does your birthday happen fairly early in the year? If it does, there's a good chance you are a Pisces.
And, as it turns out, you have something in common with quite a few country artists like Johnny Cash, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood.
But beyond just sharing a birthday with them, there's a good chance you have similar character traits, too.
When Is Pisces Season?
The season of Pisces on the zodiac calendar is Feb. 19 through March 20. Any person who is born during this time is considered to be a Pisces.
What Is a Pisces?
The Pisces sign is a water sign, according to Horoscope.com. Those with this sign are considered to be smart, creative and — just like the ocean — deep. They are extremely intuitive and have heard the phrase "you must be psychic" a time or two.
This depth is one of the reasons why a Pisces can be a great singer-songwriter. They feel things on a deeper level, which can help them convey a message or tell a compelling story through their music.
A high level of intelligence and creativity also helps in the music department.
What Is the Zodiac?
The zodiac is derived from the constellations and how they pertain to the earth's path around the sun. This path is like a looping belt and it is divided into 12 equal parts or regions. These regions have been given a name based on where the stars and moon are positioned in relation to where the earth is on its rotating path.
Over the years, astrologists have assigned character traits to these seasons. In an effort to better understand human behavior and characteristics, they have created the zodiac calendar. Therefore, those born in a particular zodiac season are likely to embody the same characteristics of that zodiac sign.
