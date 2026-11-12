Sammy Kershaw may have lifted the lid on Pandora's box. When he aired his disappointment in being denied a spot on the CMA Awards red carpet, others followed.

Some — like Rodney Atkins — claim a similar snubbing, while others are just angry about the laws of supply and demand.

On Nov. 6, Sammy Kershaw revealed he and his wife were denied red carpet access ahead of the 2026 CMA Awards.

The Country Music Association reversed that decision earlier this week.

The 2026 CMA Awards air on ABC on Nov. 18 at 8PM ET.

After several days of online (ahem) conversation, the Country Music Association reached out to Kershaw, apologized and reversed course. He and his wife Mendy can now walk the red carpet next Wednesday, and he'll surely be a hot property.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

The irony of all of this is that Kershaw's career got a much bigger jolt from the CMA's denial than it ever would have gotten had he been approved.

Seven-time CMA Award winner Mark O'Connor speaks to this in a very humbling social media post sent on Monday (Nov. 9).

"It is rather humiliating to walk a red carpet as someone unknown or not recognizable to the Entertainment Tonight folks," he says.

His insinuation is that may have been Kershaw's CMAs experience, as he points out the "Third Rate Romance" singer's (relative to modern hitmakers) rather pedestrian Spotify numbers and a lack of new music.

The reality is legacy artists have nothing to lose by sounding off on institutions like the CMAs, ACMs and Grammys. The worst thing that could have happened to Kershaw was he was never again approved to walk the red carpet, and he's boxed out of related events (like CMA Fest). It sounded like he was okay with that (see the part about donating his time and paying his band for these events).

Predictably, other artists in a similar spot began to their take home run swings. Doug Stone, Mark Chesnutt and Stella Parton came strong. On Monday, Tim Rushlow (of the country group Rushlow) spoke of his experience with a supergroup called the Frontmen.

His issue is different, and the CMA position here is far more defensible. It's not unusual for the talent to pay for a seat at an industry awards show. Taste of Country checked Ticketmaster on Thursday (Nov. 12) morning and found remaining seats going for about $1,800 each. There are four men in the Frontmen — that maths!

"We’ve also floated presenting (Vocal Group of the Year) award since we are past winners to no avail," he says, as if the bar for putting people on television is "whoever will do it for free."

Several people have led their indignation with a timeline of CMA membership, but that's disingenuous. There are 7,000 CMA members, including media, artist support, production teams etc ... it's reasonable to ask them to pay.

Another stance is that the CMA has become corporate or is more concerned about money than helping country artists out. It's default rhetoric used anytime someone wants to attack a faceless institution (see every professional sports league). Unless you've seen their accounting, pocket that argument. You probably don't need it, anyway.

Modern Artists Speak Up Against the CMA Awards

More surprising than legacy artist anger is contemporary artist support for them. The Country Music Association is the No. 1 advocate for country music and they've built valuable platforms for that support.

You don't need off-the-record anecdotal evidence to understand why upsetting the CMA could be bad for a career. Unless you're Alan Jackson, you risk a shadow ban when you come up against CMA/ACM/Grammy.

That said, Riley Green took a swing in the comments of Kershaw's post, and Carly Pearce followed. Both are nominated in 2026, and they were followed by contemporary artists including Meghan Patrick and Jake Owen, who said:

"This is a lot of words saying nothing ... How about, 'Sorry Sammy. We messed up, our words don’t match our actions.' Instead, you waited 4 days to craft this?!?"

Without significant movement, this backlash is unlikely to end in 2026. There's been a quiet swell of artists questioning the relationship, as shown by the number of nominees who choose not to participate at all.

The reason for this is double-barreled. First, artists have more platforms than ever to reach fans, so an Entertainment Tonight interview on the carpet doesn't have as much value.

The second is a modern demand for transparency. An awards show used to thrive under a mystique that's now a detriment. Candor and honesty are the new pink.

We literally have artists sharing their most vulnerable impulses on social media every day, and fans are celebrating them for it, but nobody can explain why Sammy Kershaw was denied red carpet access in the first place.

Silence is condescending, and that upsets a group already predisposed to think older artists are being ignored in favor of influencers (which has actually always been true, but that's another essay).

In 2026, that group has a microphone and less incentive to remain quiet. Kershaw went first, but he won't be the last.

9 Country Stars Who Skipped the 2025 CMA Awards We knew Blake Shelton would miss the CMA Awards, and weren't surprised to not see Morgan Wallen. However, the list of stars who skipped in 2025 is much longer than anyone expected. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes