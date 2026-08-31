Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have a wedding to plan as their daughter Maggie just got engaged over the weekend to her boyfriend James Rubin.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Maggie Is Getting Married

Although Maggie has yet to reveal the news on social media, her older sister Gracie spilled the tea on her own profile reveling in the good news. Gracie also shared she and their other sister Audrey helped with the big moment.

In a carousel of photos, Gracie included one of Maggie sipping champagne and showing off the massive rock on her left ring finger.

"@jamesrubin170 proposed to our sister @maggiemaymcgraw in the greatest most Maggie way possible, filled with flowers and family," she types in the caption. "It's an honor to have been a small part of the process of getting things set up and perfect for our Mags, I will never forget it."

"Couldn't have done it without the help of the best friend a gal could have @timothyehrlich and the artistry of our beautiful sister @audreymcgraw," she continues.

"Can't believe our sister is engaged!!!! AHH!! So excited to have two more sisters added to the mix (me, @audreymcgraw, and @maggiemaymcgraw) @loganrubinart and @elliejr, and the obvious... a new brother-in-law who loves my sister so fiercely and wholly that it makes everything all the more special."

"Thank you @jamesrubin170 for making my sister the happiest lady in all the land."

Who Are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughters?

McGraw and Hill have three daughters, Gracie, 29, Maggie, 28, and Audrey, 24. While Gracie and Audrey are pursuing their own careers in the arts — Gracie with theater and Audrey with music — Maggie has chosen a different route.

Maggie graduated from Stanford University with a master's degree and currently works as a special projects and government affairs manager at Earth League International. The non-profit's aim is to end environmental organized crime.

When Is Maggie McGraw Getting Married?

A wedding date for the couple has yet to be announced. People reports that Maggie and James had been dating for over two years.