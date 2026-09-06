Taylor Swift has earned a major seal of approval for her Toy Story 5 song — from the man who created some of the franchise's most beloved music.

Swift recently revealed that Randy Newman has heard “I Knew It, I Knew You,” the original song she wrote for the film.

And fortunately for Swift, the “You've Got a Friend in Me” songwriter liked what he heard.

Taylor Swift Gets Randy Newman's Approval

Swift discussed the song during an iHeartCountry House Party on BOB 94.9 FM in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday (Sept. 5).

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While discussing her contribution to Toy Story 5, Swift praised the musical world Newman created for the beloved franchise.

“It has a sonic world that Randy Newman has crafted so beautifully,” she said.

Newman has heard Swift's new song — and gave it his approval. “He told me he likes it, which is really all I need to know,” Swift said.

Swift also reflected on what she's learned from years of studio sessions, writing and collaborating with other artists, emphasizing how much a person's attitude can affect the creative process.

One thing I’ve learned over the many years of studio sessions and writing sessions and working with people collaboratively is your energy and attitude you bring into the room can affect absolutely everything about the day. If you come in and act like you don’t want to be there, everyone else is gonna pick up on that.

Her advice is simple: Embrace the opportunity to create.

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“Be enthusiastic about being able to make art every day that you can make art,” Swift said.

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For Swift, getting approval from the person who helped define Toy Story's musical identity is a meaningful endorsement.

'I Knew It, I Knew You' Lyrics

I knew you

Through the daze of the blades of the grass in summer

Parachutes

For the free fall of being younger

I memorized the sound of your bare footsteps

Running wild, it's been a long time

Life has ways of leaving those days behind

But seeing you tonight

I remembered I loved you

Came back when it mattered, I saw you

Standing there in the light of the window

Wearing that same smile

Man, it's been a while

But I knew it, I knew you

I knew it, I knew you

I knew you

All your blues like a mood ring changing colors

You did too

There were times we could fight like brothers

I watched you drive around the bend for

What I thought would be the last time I saw my friend

But love has ways of bringing things back to life

All you said was, "Hi"

And I remembered I loved you

Came back when it mattered; I saw you

Standing there in the light of the window

Wearing that same smile

Man, it's been a while

But I knew it, I knew you (I knew, I knew)

I knew it, I knew you (I knew, I knew)

I knew it, I knew you (I knew, I knew)

Oh

Oh, the rivers I cried when we said goodbye

Wondering if I'd made it up in my mind

But now you look me in the eye

And you told me I loved you

Came back when it mattered, I saw you

Standing there in the light of the window

Wearing that same smile

Yeah, it's been a while, oh

Wearing that same smile

Man, it's been a while (man, it's been a while)

Wearing that same smile

Man, it's been a while

But I knew it, I knew you (ooh, I knew you, I knew)

I knew it, I knew you (ooh, I knew you, I knew)

Wearing that same smile (ooh, I)

I knew it, I knew you (I knew)

I knew it, I knew you (I knew, I knew)

I knew it

Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend in Me" (From 'Toy Story'):