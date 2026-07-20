Brad Paisley is setting the record straight about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding.

Despite criticism over the couple's decision to exchange vows at New York City's Madison Square Garden in front of roughly 1,000 guests, the country music superstar says the celebration was far more personal than many assumed.

Brad Paisley Shuts Down the Criticism

"Ironically, it was one of the least pretentious weddings that I've ever seen or ever will see," Paisley, 53, told the Associated Press on Friday, July 17. "It meant a lot to be invited. It was, kind of, a big thank you from her to invite us."

Paisley has known Swift since the beginning of her music career, making him and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, among the select group of friends and family invited to the highly anticipated ceremony.

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Why the Invitation Meant So Much

According to Paisley, the invitation itself underscored just how meaningful the occasion was.

They were very clear with the invite, and I took this personally when I got the invite, because in the invite, it said, 'If you're getting this, you mean a lot to us. It was really fun to watch the cat-and-mouse game of, like, 'We can tell you roughly where it's going to be, we're not gonna say what building ... and here's the date. If you're in, we'll tell you more.'

Swift and Kelce exchanged vows on July 3 inside the iconic Madison Square Garden, with Paisley and Williams-Paisley among the many celebrity guests in attendance.

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The wedding wasn't the only gesture from the newlyweds that left a lasting impression on the couple.

Swift and Kelce's Generosity Extended Beyond the Wedding

Ahead of the celebration, Swift and Kelce made a reported $26 million donation to a variety of charitable organizations, including children's hospitals, food banks and other nonprofits.

Among the recipients was The Store, the Nashville-based free grocery nonprofit founded by Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

"We're truly inspired by Taylor and Travis's generosity to so many wonderful organizations, and extremely grateful that The Store is included among them," they said.

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The couple added, "This gift will go a long way toward helping our neighbors facing food insecurity in Nashville. What a beautiful way to celebrate the beginning of a marriage!"

For Paisley, the couple's generosity reflected the same spirit he says defined the wedding itself—a celebration that, despite its celebrity guest list and iconic venue, felt surprisingly heartfelt and deeply personal.