Taylor Swift and Brad Paisley have a pretty wild piece of tour history together — one Swift apparently hasn't been able to forget nearly two decades later.

The pop superstar recalled the prank Paisley pulled on her while she was opening for him on his 2007 Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour. The experience was so memorable that Swift joked she'd been “estranged” from the country star ever since.

Swift brought up the story Monday night (Oct. 26) in Nashville while accepting her induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. At 36, she's the youngest artist ever to receive the honor.

What Prank Did Brad Paisley Play on Taylor Swift?

During her acceptance speech, Swift recalled how Paisley filled her entire tour bus with thousands of live crickets.

“For months I couldn’t sleep,” she remembered, per Rolling Stone, adding that she spent her nights considering buying a pet lizard to eradicate the problem.

Taylor Swift Reflects on Her Early Nashville Days

The cricket caper was just one memory Swift shared as she reflected on her early songwriting years in Nashville.

Read More: Brad Paisley Reveals the Truth About Taylor Swift's Wedding

The singer recently marked 20 years since the release of her self-titled debut album, which helped launch her career.

I started writing songs when I was a little kid, and I knew from the time I wrote my first song that even if it couldn’t be my career, it would be my passion. It would be what I centered my entire life around.

Swift called the induction an incredible honor, especially at this point in her life, and spoke about how Nashville helped shape the part of herself she's most proud of.

Kevin Mazur, Getty Images Brad Paisley + Taylor Swift at Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

“Nashville is the place that honed and polished the thing about myself and the thing about my life that I am the most proud of and the most passionate about,” she said.

Read More: Taylor Swift Reflects on Her Country Roots and 'Tim McGraw'

She added that she would cherish the moment forever, calling it one of those “amazing Nashville moments” she'd revisit on a rainy day.

Lainey Wilson performed a stripped-down version of Swift's hit “Love Story” before the induction. Other members of the 2026 class included Shawn Camp, Bruce Channel, Lyle Lovett and Lee Thomas Miller. George Strait was also honored with the Career Maker Award.