Swifties, we know you... all too well. Whether you've been a fan since her days on country radio or jumped on board during The Eras Tour, there's one thing we can all agree on: owning a piece of Taylor memorabilia would be pretty incredible. And one signed by Taylor herself? That's beyond your wildest dreams.

Before the Grammys, before the stadiums, before the record-breaking tours — Taylor Swift was a young teenager with a guitar, and a notebook full of songs. Now we're taking it all the way back to where it started.

Taste of Country and Taste of Country Nights are giving you the chance to win an acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift herself.

Here's what you can win:

One (1) guitar signed by Taylor Swift

Ready to play? Here's how to enter to win.

Get social with us. Like, follow and share using the prompts below. The more you interact, the more entries you earn. Enter Monday Oct. 12, 2026, through Friday Oct.16, 2026, for your chance to win.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those 21 and older. One winner will be selected on Friday Oct.16. Brought to you by MCA Nashville.*

Taylor Swift's 11 Best Country Collaborations, Ranked It's no surprise that Taylor Swift's voice works so well in a country setting — it is her home genre, after all! From the Chicks to Chris Stapleton to Tim McGraw, Swift's country collaborations keep the genre close to her heart, no matter where else music takes her. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak