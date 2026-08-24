Taylor Swift is looking back at the country roots that launched her career — and the first song she ever released now carries even more meaning after everything that's happened since.

In a new 20-year retrospective, Swift reflected on "Tim McGraw," the 2006 debut single that introduced her to country music fans and started her recording career.

Looking back, Swift says there were even hints in the song about the life she would eventually live.

"If I look back at the song 'Tim McGraw,' there are actually sort of hints at everything that was going to happen in the next 20 years," Swift said in The Icon Sessions with Taylor Swift: A 20-Year Retrospective, released Monday (Aug. 24).

'Tim McGraw' Started It All

The song tells the story of a summer romance, with Swift's narrator asking an ex to think of her whenever he hears Tim McGraw's music.

Swift revisited one of its most memorable lines: "He said the way my blue eyes shined / Put those Georgia stars to shame that night."

Read More: We Can't Believe These Country Stars Aren't in the Grand Ole Opry

"I had never been to Georgia," she joked. "That was not real. That had not happened."

Swift explained that the line was part of creating a character and using details that immediately paint a picture for the listener.

She also sees "Tim McGraw" as an example of the songwriting style she's always loved — songs that can connect different points in time.

Read More: Brad Paisley Reveals the Truth About Taylor Swift's Wedding

"It's a song that jumps forward in time," she said. "Even in jumping forward in time, it's saying, 'I hope you reflect back in time.' It's a sort of time machine song."

Taylor Swift Still Loves Her Country Roots

Swift has explored plenty of genres since her country debut, but she says she feels increasingly connected to the music that shaped her.

I love my country roots more and more the farther along this path I get. I want to honor them more and more. I feel more and more tied to them, more loyal to them.

She also credited Nashville with shaping her as an artist and songwriter. "The people who shaped who I am as an artist and a writer, that all happened in Nashville," Swift said.

"Tim McGraw" reached No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in 2006 and won Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2007 CMT Music Awards.

Get our free mobile app

Nearly 20 years later, Swift is looking back at the song that started it all with a deeper appreciation for the country roots she says she wants to honor more than ever.