Taylor Swift was just a teenage girl with big dreams when she released her self-titled debut album on Oct. 24, 2006.

Swift was just 16 years old when she scored a recording contract with Big Machine Label Group. The talented newcomer already displayed the songwriting ability that would later see her become one of her generation's most acclaimed writers in country music and beyond. Swift wrote or co-wrote all 11 of the tracks on Taylor Swift, often working with Liz Rose, with whom she would co-write many subsequent hits.

Taylor Swift scored five back-to-back hit singles beginning with Swift's debut single, "Tim McGraw," which peaked at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. "Teardrops on My Guitar" peaked at No. 2, while Swift's third single, "Our Song," gave her her first No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart. "Picture to Burn" hit No. 3, and the final single from the album, "Should've Said No," gave Swift her second chart-topping hit.

Taylor Swift was an enormous commercial success, topping Billboard's Top Country Albums chart for 24 non-consecutive weeks and selling more than 7 million copies. Swift promoted the album by touring extensively, opening shows in major arenas for artists including Rascal Flatts, George Strait, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Swift's success built so rapidly that by the time she released her sophomore album, Fearless, in November of 2008, she had already graduated to headliner status. She launched her Fearless Tour on April 23, 2009, with a concert in Evansville, Ind. Swift gravitated more and more toward a blend of country and pop on her next two albums before ultimately going completely pop with the release of 1989 in 2014. She has since gone on to become one of the biggest stars across all genres of music.