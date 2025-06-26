Chase Rice was one of several country artists who crossed paths with Taylor Swift while she was in Nashville this week. She accompanied her boyfriend Travis Kelce at his Tight End University training camp and spent some time in downtown while she was home.

The pop star not only popped up at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, she also gave a surprise performance at Brooklyn Bowl on Tuesday (June 24). That's where she also bumped in Rice, creating a full circle moment for the two.

In a post shared to social media, Rice explained how special the encounter was to him. He was finally able to thank Swift in person for the impact she had on his career.

Chase Rice and Taylor Swift's History Explained

Fifteen years ago, Rice released his first album, Friday Nights & Sunday Mornings. While working to get his ow music career off the ground, he was also writing songs for other artists.

In 2011, Rice wrote a song called "Cruise," which was picked up and recorded by a new duo named Florida Georgia Line, who were also cutting their teeth in Nashville. They put the song out in 2012 and it started gaining in popularity quickly.

Rice will tell you, however, that the song received a major boost when Swift shared it with her followers. Unfortunately, with the way Swift wipes out her social media accounts from time to time, it's difficult to find her original tweet, but it's safe to say 2012 Rice was pumped to have her support.

Taylor Swift Pops Up in Downtown Nashville

The country singer seized the opportunity to not only thank Swift for her support, but share the moment with his fans. He posted a video with Swift, joking that he needs to win a Grammy Award, which she agrees with — as well as a video of her singing "Cruise" in the crowd while he performs the song onstage at Kelce's event.

"We wrote 'Cruisie' 14 years ago and Taylor tweeted about it, the rest was history," Rice writes in the caption. "Most likely woulda been a big old song anyways, but her recognizing it sure didn't hurt."

"Last night I go to thank her all these years later. My music has changed significantly, but it's always fun to honor the roads that got us where we are. Baby you a song ..." he adds.

