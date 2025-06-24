Taylor Swift is back in Nashville, but it doesn't appear she's preparing to make country music again. Instead, the singer and her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were spotted at Jason Aldean's bar in downtown on Monday night (June 23).

In a video shared to social media, the couple are seen navigating the bar and enjoying conversations with various people at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

Why Was Taylor Swift in Nashville?

Per People, Swift was in Music City to accompany Kelce on his trip to training camp. Kelce's Tight End University is held in Nashville, and the two were reportedly at the bar for an after party with other camp attendees.

The Kansas City Chief started TEU with fellow NFL standouts George Kittle and Greg Olsen. The "immersive three-day program" offers players an opportunity to "bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers." Players watch film, participate in on-field drills and more.

Is Taylor Swift Working on New Music?

Swift is no stranger to the Nashville music scene after launching her career in country music, but it's been quite a few years since she's released a country-leaning project. Her catalog is filled with pop songs now, and she's risen to superstar fame in that genre.

While details about a specific project have yet to be revealed, Swifties know that the singer is always working on music in some form or another and could very well be in the midst of a new collection of songs.

Swift is also enjoying time off after her lengthy Eras World Tour, which ran from March 2023 to December 2024. In that time she played nearly 150 shows across five continents.

Most of her public appearances as of late have been on the arm of Kelce, showing that their romantic relationship is still going strong after they first went public in 2023.

