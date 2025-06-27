Turns out Travis Kelce isn’t the only NFL star with Taylor Swift on repeat.

In a video that feels more like locker room karaoke than a sports segment, Kelce and a crew of fellow tight ends reveal their go-to Swift tracks — and it’s giving full-on Swiftie energy.

The moment unfolded on Bussin’ With the Boys’ Instagram, where tight end royalty took turns shouting out their favorite Taylor tracks.

Rob Gronkowski kicked things off with an enthusiastic (and slightly off-key) performance of “Shake It Off.”

Kelce followed, admitting that "So High School" — a track from The Tortured Poets Department believed to reference their relationship — is the Swift song that lives rent-free in his head.

When asked to sing a line, the usually confident tight end bashfully declined, saying he was "too shy."

Meanwhile, 49ers star George Kittle went old-school with “Love Story,” calling it “incredible,” and several players echoed the pick.

Other NFL tight end titans gave love to “22” off Swift's 2012 Red album, a country project.

Swift surprised Kelce with an impromptu performance during his Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville on Tuesday, June 24.

She joined country star Kane Brown onstage at Brooklyn Bowl, and together they performed a lively rendition of “Shake It Off.”

Whether it’s heartbreak anthems or nostalgic bangers, one thing’s clear: Swift is officially taking over the NFL, one tight end at a time.