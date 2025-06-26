Nashville has been buzzing over the last several days, thanks to a rare appearance from Taylor Swift. The pop star accompanied her boyfriend Travis Kelce at his Tight End University training camp, and the two enjoyed the nightlife in downtown during their visit.

That included an appearance at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, as well as a surprise performance during Kane Brown's set at Brooklyn Bowl on Tuesday (June 24).

Fans were on high alert on the streets of Music City waiting for a chance to catch a glimpse of the global superstar. Many gathered outside of Brooklyn Bowl waiting for her to leave the venue, and they were rewarded for their patience, as Swift and Kelce were eventually seen exiting the building and getting into a car.

The crowd went wild for the couple before realizing that Luke Combs was right behind them. A couple of country fans shouted his name, but it wasn't nearly the reaction that Swift received.

Being the good sport that he is, he awkwardly waved to everyone in a, "I know I'm not Taylor Swift" kind of way.

The look on his face is absolutely priceless — see for yourself:

Is Taylor Swift Returning to Country Music?

It's been nearly 20 years since Swift released her first studio album, a self-titled country project.

Her next two projects would follow suit, but her 1989 album marked a big shift into the world of pop music — which has proven to have been a tremendously successful move.

There has been no mention from the singer about a potential return to the format that raised her, country, but her presence in Nashville this week has certainly got people talking.

For the time being, it looks like Swift roaming around in her old stomping grounds is purely in support of Kelce's football endeavors.

But as they say, never say never.

