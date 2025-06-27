Taylor Swift had all of Nashville in a chokehold as she accompanied her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce to his events in Music City this week.

Swift not only popped up at Jason Aldean's bar, she also performed at Brooklyn Bowl during a concert her boyfriend's event organized.

So, naturally, the internet is ablaze with rumors that she could be returning to her country music roots if a new album is on the way. One Reddit user said it pretty perfectly in a thread, even before Swift landed in Nashville this week.

"With country music seeing somewhat of a resurgence in mainstream popularity, and with oncoming country albums from the likes of Beyoncé and Lana to name a few, I believe business-woman Taylor Swift will use this opportunity to cash in on this trend and release a new, fully country album to 'reconnect with her roots', maybe soon after debut TV finally releases," their post reads. "What are your thoughts?"

We would have to agree with the argument — and there are a few other reasons Swift should back a comeback to country sooner than later, even if it's just for a one-off project.

7. The 20th Anniversary of Taylor Swift's Debut Album

Swift made her debut in country music with her self-titled album on Oct. 24, 2006.

That means the 20th anniversary of Taylor Swift is coming up next year. It would be poetic for the megastar to return to her country roots on such a landmark anniversary.

Plus, as Swift has been re-recording all of her old music, it's possible that she's already planning on dropping the "Taylor's Version" of her debut album in 2026. Wouldn't the new version of that collection be the perfect segue into a brand new catalog of country songs?

Which brings us to our next point ...

6. Taylor Swift Is in Her Nostalgic Era

Professionally, Swift has spent the last several years recording all of her old music (before she regained her masters — yay!).

After her master recordings were sold without her consent, she worked tirelessly to get back control by remaking every song she has ever recorded.

It was a genius idea that was inspired by a tweet from Kelly Clarkson.

So for a few years now, the "Taylor's Version" albums have been all the rage. Revisiting her old creations and diving into the ones that launched her career surely made her feel something, right?

Being a more seasoned artist — she's been doing this 20+ years! — she might be thinking about what kind of music she would create now, as opposed to when she was a teenager.

5. Taylor Swift Revisits Her Old Stomping Grounds

With Kelce's Tight End University training camp taking place in Nashville, Swift has had a chance to be back in the city that served as the launching pad for her career. She's long thought of Nashville as her home base, and she was able to step out on the town this week in a way she hasn't in a decade.

Music City is unique, and we know she felt that honky-tonk magic alive while performing at Brooklyn Bowl. Being around other country stars like Kane Brown and Chase Rice, who were also performing, may have her thinking about some potential collaborations.

4. America Is in Its Country Music Era

The last few years have been big for country music. America appears to be living in its country music era thanks to the popularity of more traditional sounds from Lainey Wilson and Zach Top, as well as the hype surrounding country lifestyle shows like Yellowstone, Farmer Wants a Wife and Ransom Canyon.

And let's not forget about artists from other genres getting on the country music bull for a spin around the arena. Post Malone and Beyonce are two of the more successful genre transition stories, and Swift could certainly join in on the fun.

3. Ed Sheeran Is Doing It!

Did we mention that Swift's longtime buddy Ed Sheeran has been talking about doing a country album? The two are close, and we think it's totally possible that he has tried to convince her to make a comeback.

Sheeran lived in Music City for a season — this year he has popped up at a few watering holes to sing a few songs.

2. A Country Grammy Would Be Swift's for the Taking

It's no secret that Swift has a thing for winning Grammy Awards. The girl has won 14 Grammys over the years, and five of those were for her country music offerings.

Swift is at the height of her career and everything she touches turns to gold. Plus, Beyonce won Best Country Album in 2025, which means non-country artists are not overlooked in the category.

Couple that with Swift's lengthy history with the genre and she'll certainly have an edge when it comes to the voting process.

1. Women in Country Music Could Benefit From Taylor Swift

Swift could be the rising tide that lifts all boats in country music. Not only would her music open the floodgates for a new population of country music fans, but it could put a spotlight on women already working in the genre.

Throughout her career, we've known Swift to be a supporter of other women in the industry. And, quite frankly, just being seen on stage with the pop star can enhance one's career. Just ask Sabrina Carpenter or Gracie Abrams!

If we could just dream big for a moment, an album filled with all-women collaborations would give younger singers a huge boost in the country music industry. And it would certainly add to Swift's already massive appeal.

So, back to our original question:

Is Taylor Swift Making a Comeback in Country Music?

A return to country music is not out of the question for Swift. She has yet to confirm anything or even drop an Easter egg on social media, but as they say, never say never.