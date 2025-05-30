Taylor Swift just told fans she now owns all of the music she's ever made.

But that's only half of the story.

At her website, Swift reveals that the deal she struck also includes all of her music videos, concert films, album art, unreleased songs and anything else created and released by her or for her, ever.

"My entire life's work," she says, summarizing in a handwritten letter.

It ends a years-long battle for the pop star, who concedes she'd been so close to reaching this deal on multiple occasions before.

Taylor Swift has been publicly battling to regain control of her masters for about five years.

Since 2021, she's been re-recording her first six albums, all recorded on Big Machine.

Her Lover album (2019) was her first album released under a contract with Republic.

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it," Swift writes. "To my fans ... the passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned the Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music."

The 35-year-old country-turned-pop superstar recorded four of her original six albums, with plans to release "Taylor's Version" of her self-titled debut and Reputation, released in 2017.

Her letter explains that she's done with the new version of Taylor Swift but is struggling with Reputation (Taylor's Version). The timeline for those releases is very unclear.

"Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right," she says, "But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now."

The deal ends a personal and professional saga that found her music being transferred from Big Machine to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings, and then to Shamrock Capital in a deal reported to be worth $300 million.

Ultimately, Swift worked the deal out with Shamrock, and negotiations that went so well that she joked she might get a shamrock tattoo on her forehead.

The Eras Tour wrapped in 2024. Since then she's kept a relatively low profile and has remained quiet about what's next. The price of this deal was not revealed.