Travis Kelce has recently gone public to dispel rumors that he and his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, go out each night just to garner paparazzi coverage.

Kelce was a guest on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast on July 1, where he was asked if he and Swift go out just to get attention.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end's response was, "It gets thrown out there, like we’re trying to seek attention every now and then. We’re just enjoying life and having fun, going to hockey games. [I’m] kind of introducing her to some more of the sports world."

Kelce and Swift were most recently spotted together at Kelce's Tight End University in Nashville, which was described as an "immersive three-day program" that offers players an opportunity to "bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers."

Players watch film, participate in on-field drills and more.

Then, adding even more fuel to the flame of them going out to seek public attention, Kelce and Swift went to Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, where they were enjoying the sights and having some cocktails, as well.

But Kelce insists the two lovebirds seek no extra public attention; what they get from just being a couple is enough for them.

"Invasive paparazzi has followed my every move since the couple started dating in 2023," Kelce explained. "That’s probably the only thing I didn’t really grasp until in it."

Pre-Swift, Kelce was still one of the most dominant tight ends in the NFL.

He just didn't have a trail of paparazzi following him everywhere like he does now, adding, "That’s probably the craziest part, like I’m just playing golf and all of a sudden in the trees, there’s a f–king guy with a camera."

