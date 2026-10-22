Brad Paisley and Sierra Hull left plenty of fans misty-eyed during their tribute to Dolly Parton during CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton on Wednesday night (Oct. 21).

The pair sang "When I'm Get Where I'm Going," which Paisley originally recorded as a duet with Parton in 2005.

It wasn't just the fact that Parton's voice was originally the one on the recording with Paisley: This song bended heartstrings because it painted a poignant picture of life, joy and reunion with late loved ones after death. Since Parton died in August, those words have an even fuller meaning.

Watch Brad Paisley and Sierra Hull Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton With "When I Get Where I'm Going"

Paisley and Hull performed "When I Get Where I'm Going" with reverence, skill and soaring harmonies during the tribute show.

Hull's mandolin added ethereal twang to the performance, but vocally, she took a back seat. The exception came at the end, when Hull sang the title line over a couple of emotional high notes.

Read More: Dolly Parton's Duet With Brad Paisley Hits Different After Her Death

As the song concluded, a photo of Paisley and Parton together – presumably, working on their original duet of the song — appeared on a screen behind the performers.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Who Else Performed at CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton?

The CMA's musical tribute to Parton was star-packed.

Ella Langley, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood were just a few of the stars who took the stage to perform classic hits and favorite songs from Dolly Parton's catalog.

Read More: Dolly Parton Obituary: Country Music's Biggest Icon Dead at 80

Dolly Parton died in August at the age of 80. She fought a brief battle with cancer before her death.