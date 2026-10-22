Reba McEntire honored her longtime friend Dolly Parton with a performance of “He’s Alive” during CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton on Wednesday night (Oct. 21).

The special, held at Nashville’s Belmont University, brought together country stars from multiple generations to celebrate Parton’s extraordinary legacy.

Reba’s performance was especially meaningful given the decades-long friendship the two women shared.

How Did Reba and Dolly Meet?

During the special, Reba recalled meeting Dolly for the first time at the Grand Ole Opry in 1977.

Read More: Watch Reba McEntire's 'Appalachian Memories' Dolly Parton Tribute

Reba was preparing to make her debut on the iconic stage when an unexpected arrival changed her plans.

She was scheduled to sing two songs, but management told her she would only get to perform one because Dolly had arrived and would be taking the other slot.

Rather than being upset, Reba was thrilled at the chance to meet her idol. “I didn’t care or anything. I just wanted to see Dolly Parton,” she recalled.

Read More: Carrie Underwood Honors Dolly Parton With Powerful ‘I Will Always Love You’ Performance [Watch]

When Dolly walked in wearing a black chiffon pantsuit decorated with rhinestone butterflies, Reba was awestruck.

“My gosh, that’s probably what an angel just looks like right there,” she remembered thinking.

That first meeting marked the beginning of a friendship that lasted for decades, making Reba’s performance at the tribute a touching salute to someone who had such a lasting impact on her life.

What’s the Story Behind ‘He’s Alive’?

Written by Don Francisco, “He’s Alive” tells the story of Jesus Christ’s resurrection. Francisco’s version was named Song of the Year at the 1980 Dove Awards.

Read More: 100 Faith-Filled Country Songs to Lift Your Soul

Parton recorded her own version for her 1989 album White Limozeen and performed it at the 1990 GMA Dove Awards.

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Reba’s choice of song reflected the shared faith that was part of her bond with Dolly, offering a personal moment during a night devoted to celebrating the country legend.