Reba McEntire's son Shelby and his wife Marissa welcomed a baby boy this fall, and they're finally ready to share.

The first images are a bit unconventional, but they reveal early-parenting struggles millions of new moms and dads know very well.

On Instagram Stories, Marissa Blackstock revealed that Shelby Archer McEntire Blackstock was born a few weeks ago.

The couple will call him "Archie" for short.

This is hers and her husband's first child, after a long IVF journey and the loss of a pregnancy last winter.

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The announcement picture is of Marissa nursing her baby boy from a hospital bed. She followed that with a short video of him under a bilirubin light, used to treat jaundice. That's the first look her Instagram followers have of the new baby.

A final slide shares details.

"After everything it took to get here, we finally get to call ourselves Mom and Dad," she writes above what looks to be a blurred picture of the happy family.

"We've been taking these first few weeks just for us, and there's nowhere else we'd rather be."

Shelby Blackstock also shared pictures and emotions of his own on Instagram.

McEntire has yet to announce her grandson on social media. She's been busy filming Happy's Place for NBC and preparing to tribute Dolly Parton in an ABC live concert.

Shelby and Marissa have shared their long and difficult journey to becoming parents on social media. Last December she wrote about the pain of losing a pregnancy just days after learning they were expecting.

"Our little boy was that for me," she wrote. "He arrived the day after my dad passed, two pink lines on Thanksgiving morning ... something I had never seen before in three long years of trying. And though he began to slip away in the days that followed, and today confirmed what we already knew… he still gave us something precious. He showed me that my body can do this. That hope isn’t gone."

A short time later, the couple would become pregnant once again. Shelby Blackstock is Reba's 36-year-old son with Narvel Blackstock.

She has several step-grandchildren as well, including Kelly Clarkson's two kids with the late Brandon Blackstock.

Country Artists Who Are Having Babies in 2026 The country music family is growing once again! 2026 will bring new additions to several artists and their families.

Keep scrolling to see which artists are welcoming bundles of joy this year. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose