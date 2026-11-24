Brad Paisley has revealed a string of overseas concert dates for 2027.

What Is Brad Paisley's 2027 Tour?

The country superstar is set to perform in Iceland, France, Ireland, the U.K. and Norway across six dates running from June to July in 2027, as part of a tour titled Brad Paisley Live.

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Tour stops include Reykjavik, Paris, Belfast, London, Hamburg and Bergen.

The London show at the O2 is one of the highlights of the tour as part of the iconic venue’s anniversary program, celebrating 20 years of live entertainment at the O2.

How Can I Get Tickets to Brad Paisley's 2027 Tour?

Pre-sale tickets for the Brad Paisley Live tour are set to go on sale to the country star's Paisley Nation fan club members on Wednesday (Nov. 25) at 10AM local time.

The public on-sale begins Friday (Nov. 27) at 10AM local time via Paisley's official website.

The news comes just a week after the recent Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee made a surprise appearance on the 2026 CMA Awards, lending his trademark sense of humor to host Lainey Wilson's presentation the same way he did when he and Carrie Underwood co-hosted the awards show for 11 consecutive years.

What Are Brad Paisley's Career Highlights?

Paisley has scored 25 No. 1 hits across a career that has also seen him become one of the most awarded country artists of all time.

His accolades include:

Paisley has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001.

He has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits.

In 2008, Paisley became the first artist to land 10 consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart

Paisley has won three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 15 ACM Awards and 14 CMA Awards, including the top honor the CMA can give, Entertainer of the Year.

Brad Paisley's 2027 Brad Paisley Live Tour Dates:

June 18 - Reykjavik, Iceland @ Harpa- Eldborg Hall

June 22 - Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

June 24 - Belfast, N. Ireland @ Custom House Square

June 26 - London, U.K. @ The O2

July 1 - Hamburg, Norway @ Stadtpark

July 3 - Bergen, Norway @ Plenen