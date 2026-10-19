The emotional impact of Tim McGraw's Country Music Hall of Fame speech got a major assist from Lady A.

The group was one of three contemporary performers to honor McGraw during Sunday's (Oct. 18) Medallion Ceremony in Nashville. Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood brought the audience to tears.

Tim McGraw, Paul Overstreet and the Stanley Brothers were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2026.

Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum also performed for McGraw, while artists like Billy Strings, Jamey Johnson and Blake Shelton took the stage for the others.

Alabama's Randy Owen officially welcomed McGraw as the 161st member of the Hall of Fame.

Related: 59 Country Artists That Are Not In the Hall of Fame, Surprisingly

The performance was strong, but the larger context is why people were wiping away tears.

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Lady A's Country Music Hall of Fame Performance [WATCH]

Lady A performed McGraw's signature song, "Live Like You Were Dying" during the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony. He'd famously recorded the ballad in the days/weeks after his father Tug McGraw's death from cancer in early 2004.

"Live Like You Were Dying" was a No. 1 hit that earned multiple industry awards but — perhaps more importantly — it also inspired millions to live life to the fullest.

That's a message Lady A singer Kelley may be considering. The 45-year-old just recently shared that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of cancer. He and his wife are optimistic.

Over 60 percent of people diagnosed with multiple myeloma live more than five years, with many living longer than 10.

The weight of McGraw's song (written by Tim Nichols and Craig Wiseman) makes the moment special. It's a song about how you'd spend time if you knew you had very little remaining.

Tim McGraw's Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Speech

After the performances and Owen's induction, McGraw took the stage and spoke for over 13 minutes about his journey to Nashville, how growing up poor in Start, La. influenced him and the family that helped along the way.

"Mamma, You have been my rock through it all," he said from the stage, looking out at Betty Trimble in the audience. "You nurtured, you provided, you endured. You are the one who stayed."

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This was one of several tear-jerking moments during his time at the dais. He also spoke about how proud he is of his daughters and how wife Faith Hill helped get him there.

"The only thing that can beat this night is when you’re standing here and I’m sitting there," he told her.

Other performers of the night included Vince Gill, Dead Dillon and the First Ladies of Bluegrass.