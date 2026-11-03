Blake Shelton has a pretty interesting way of picking up his friends. If you're visiting his Oklahoma ranch, don't expect that he'll necessarily take his truck to pick you up at the airport.

He might just send his chopper.

The Wild Way Blake Shelton Picks Up His Friends From the Airport

Lynch recently shared the story during an appearance on Country Countdown USA. He is also a pilot, and he sometimes flies his own plane to visit Shelton at his ranch.

But getting from the airport to Blake's front door is a different story.

"He's got a great ranch out there. He puts groups of buddies together to hunt & goof off," Lynch explained. "I fly my plane, and he sends a helicopter to pick me up and drop me off at his front door."

There's a pretty funny reason for the extra ride, too.

"The airport is only seven miles away, but he doesn't like driving the backroads. So the helicopter zips out and gets me."

That's one way to avoid a seven-mile drive!

Photo by Royce Fonseca on Unsplash A blue helicopter is flying against a cloudy sky

Blake Shelton Knows How to Treat His Friends

It sounds like Shelton enjoys having his buddies out at his ranch. He brings groups of friends together to hunt, hang out and have a good time.

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And if one of them flies in, he's got a pretty nice way to get them from the airport to the ranch.

Most people would probably just jump in a truck and make the drive. But when you're Shelton, a helicopter seems to be the easier choice.

Dustin Lynch Is a Real Pilot

Lynch is a pilot himself, so flying to Oklahoma isn't a big deal for him. Lynch recently told me on Taste of Country Nights that he flew his dad home and his mom met them on the local tarmac with a sandwich for him, then he turned around and went home... talk about a drive-thru!

But even after landing his own plane, he gets to enjoy another ride before reaching Shelton's front door.

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Not a bad way to spend a day with your buddies.

And if Shelton ever decides to start charging for those helicopter rides, he might have a pretty good side business on his hands.

These Country Singers Are Also Licensed Pilots When it comes to touring, many of our favorite country stars choose to travel by bus or commercial aircraft, while others have the luxury of chartering a private jet. However, there are a select few artists who can fly themselves to their gigs!

A handful of singers have their pilot's license, and many of them own their own planes, too! Or — in Luke Bryan's case – a helicopter.

Keep scrolling to see which country artists are pilots.