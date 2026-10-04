Gwen Stefani celebrated her 57th birthday on Saturday (Oct. 3), and Blake Shelton surprised her with a thoughtful — and sparkly — gift.

Stefani shared video of herself opening the gift on a social media, including a closeup of the elegant wrapping — complete with flowers incorporated into the decoration.

Shelton and Stefani have spoken often about how they bonded over flowers, and the extensive flower gardens they planted on their Oklahoma property.

Gwen Stefani, Instagram Gwen Stefani, Instagram

But what was inside the box was even more sentimental. Stefani unwrapped a sleek jewelry box with what seemed to be a necklace inside, bearing a design of the number "11."

The gift appears to be a custom piece from XIV Karats Ltd, a jewelry store in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Why Did Blake Shelton Get Gwen Stefani An "11" Necklace For Her Birthday?

In her video, Stefani didn't explain the significance behind the number "11."

It's possible it could be a reference to how long the couple have been together. Shelton and Stefani publicly confirmed their romantic relationship in November 2015, meaning that they'll celebrate 11 years together next month.

Gwen Stefani, Instagram Gwen Stefani, Instagram

So the "11" necklace could be a symbol of the couple's relationship, and double as an anniversary gift.

Here's What Blake Shelton Said to Celebrate Gwen Stefani's Birthday

Shelton shared a roundup of photos, both old and recent, of himself with Stefani to celebrate her birthday.

"The best there is!!!!!!" he wrote in the caption. "Everyone wish [Gwen Stefani] a happy birthday!!!!! I love you pretty girl!!!!"

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani's Relationship Through the Years

Shelton and Stefani first met in 2014 when Stefani joined the cast of The Voice. At the time, he was married to Miranda Lambert and she was married to Gavin Rossdale.

In 2015, both Shelton and Stefani went through divorces from their respective spouses. After they both went through breakups, their friendship grew into romance, and they publicly confirmed that they were dating that November.

The couple collaborated musically as well as personally: Duets "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" were hits on country radio. In October 2020, they got engaged.

Stefani and Shelton got married at a chapel built specifically for the occasion on their Oklahoma ranch property. Their lavish wedding was full of sentimental, personal touches that included Stefani's three sons. The Voice host Carson Daly officiated the ceremony.

Read More: Gwen Stefani's Son Goes Full Country With Performance at Blake Shelton's Bar

Shelton opened up about his status as a "bonus dad" to kids Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. In 2023, he left The Voice after serving as a coach since the show's inception — in part to focus on family time. The couple also continued to work on music together as well as supporting each other's solo projects.