Blake Shelton saw his friend and country music hero John Anderson on Sunday night (Oct. 18) at the Country Music Hall of Fame's Medallion Ceremony. He had no idea it would be the last time he'd ever see Anderson alive.

But Shelton says that for some reason, he decided to tell Anderson how he felt about him in that moment.

READ MORE: Country Music Hall of Famer John Anderson Dead at 71

"I got to see him last Sunday and I don't even know why, but I told him I loved him," the singer said in a social media tribute after Anderson's death on Wednesday (Oct. 21). "That is what fills my heart in this moment."

Blake Shelton Shares a Heartfelt Tribute After John Anderson's Death

John Anderson was more than just a country music hero to Shelton: He was also a mentor, a friend and a collaborator.

Anderson's death came as a shock, and Shelton said, "I am sick and I am stunned."

"But I am a very lucky man," Shelton went on to say. "I got the opportunity to find out that my hero wasn't just the guy I hoped he'd be. He was so much more than that. John was my friend."

The singer expressed love and condolences to Anderson's family, writing, "This one really hurts."

What Songs Did Blake Shelton and John Anderson Record Together?

Blake Shelton and John Anderson recorded music together on multiple occasions.

The first of those was a 2007 collaboration called "The Last Country Song," which appeared on Shelton's Pure BS album and also featured George Jones.

They also worked together on "Tuesday I'll Be Gone," a song off Anderson's 2020 Years album.

Shelton recorded a version of Anderson's late-career standout song "Years" for his 2025 album For Recreational Use Only. Shelton's rendition included a feature from Anderson himself.

How Did John Anderson Die?

John Anderson died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday (Oct. 21), according to a statement from his publicist. He was 71 years old.

No official cause of death has been released.

His family shared a statement that described Anderson as "the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely and made every moment feel special."

READ MORE: John Anderson's Final Public Appearance Was Fitting

Anderson's death came as a shock to the country music world, since he was laughing, joking and hobnobbing with friends just three days earlier at the Country Music Hall of Fame's Medallion Ceremony.

Photos from the night show him walking the red carpet with Jaime Anderson, his wife of more than 40 years. He also spent time talking to several folks backstage, including one of the night's Hall of Fame inductees, Tim McGraw.

In a statement shared on Wednesday, McGraw said he was "completely shook" by Anderson's death.

Anderson was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and scored multiple No. 1 hits over the course of his career. His best-known songs included "Swingin'," "Straight Tequila Night" and "Seminole Wind."