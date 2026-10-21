Country Music Hall of Famer John Anderson has died. He was 71.

The country singer was known for his unmistakable voice and hits including “Swingin’,” “Seminole Wind,” and “Straight Tequila Night.”

Anderson’s family announced his death in a statement shared on social media Wednesday (Oct. 21), remembering him not only for his music but also for the love he gave his family.

John Anderson’s Family Shares Statement After His Death

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend,” the family wrote.

To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special.

The family also expressed their heartbreak and asked for thoughts and prayers as they grieve.

They added that while Anderson’s music will live on, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories they shared.

His cause of death has not been announced.

John Anderson’s Health Issues

Anderson’s health struggles began in 2017, when he canceled a festival appearance in Alabama due to serious medical issues. An update a week later said he was on the road to full recovery, but his recovery proved more complicated than initially hoped.

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Anderson later said he spent much of 2017 and 2018 battling a serious illness that doctors feared could be brain cancer.

The tumor turned out to be benign, but he also faced multiple health problems, including heart trouble. He lost his hearing and came close to losing his life before eventually making progress toward recovery.