Blake Shelton seems to be go-to guy for country duets these days. The country superstar and coach on TV's The Voice joins country legend John Anderson for a new duet titled "Tuesday I'll Be Gone," from Anderson's forthcoming new album.

Shelton joined Anderson in the studio to film the video for "Tuesday I'll Be Gone," which shows them trading lines and harmonizing. While the song is not quite the kind of hardcore traditional country Anderson adhered to on classic songs including "Swingin'," "Straight Tequila Night," "I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal, "Seminole Wind" and more, its acoustic-based bed track juxtaposed with electric slide guitar leads and a loping, mid-tempo beat are reminiscent of early country-rock arrangements from the Eagles, shot though with effective fiddle licks for some extra texture.

Anderson takes the first part of the first verse, and Shelton takes the lead from there before the two singers wrap their voices in harmony for the chorus, with Anderson singing lead and Shelton providing a powerful high harmony.

"Tuesday I'll be gone / It's time for moving on / My road to happiness / It might be long / But Tuesday I'll be gone," they sing in the chorus.

"Tuesday I'll Be Gone" appears on Anderson's upcoming album, Years, which is slated for release on April 10. Dan Auerbach from the Black Keys co-produced the album, and he co-wrote the songs with Anderson.

Anderson will join Shelton on the road for the second time in 2020 on Shelton's Friends and Heroes Tour, which also features Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers and Trace Adkins.

Shelton has also recently collaborated with Adkins on a song titled "Hell Right," Garth Brooks on "Dive Bar" and his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, on his current single, "Nobody But You."