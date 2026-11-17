Zach Top is keeping a pretty tight lid on the details of his performance at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 18). But he did hint that fans should be expecting the unexpected.

"It's fresh and exciting and new," the singer teased to Taste of Country at the CMA Radio Row on Monday (Nov. 16).

Beyond that, it's a surprise. "I asked if I could say anything and they told me I couldn't say nothing," Top added.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

It's pretty par for the course for Top to come up with unexpected, fun angles for a big performance — and some of his ideas are a little out there, even for the other performers involved!

He jokingly told Taste of Country that he might have landed a joke wrong when he pitched an idea to Chris Stapleton for their first time onstage together.

Zach Top's Texting Joke to Chris Stapleton Didn't Land Well

Top joined the bill for a few dates of Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show tour in 2026, and he says that some of their first text exchanges were about how to make those shows special.

"I just messed with him to start off," Top admits.

He jokingly suggested they sing a deep cut off George Jones and Johnny Paycheck's 1980 collaborative album called "When You're Ugly Like Us (You Just Naturally Got To Be Cool)."

It's meant to be a light-hearted song. Even the cover art just screams "goofball":

But after Top sent the text, he worried he'd overplayed his hand.

"He didn't respond for like, a day. I was like, 'Ah, dang it. Alright, man, I was joking. We can figure something else out,'" the singer continues.

Fortunately, it seems like Stapleton might have just been too busy to respond. The two men have gone on to maintain a friendly "texting buddy" relationship.

"I haven't been blocked yet, so I haven't screwed it up too bad," Top quips. In fact...

Chris Stapleton Is A Fan of Zach Top's Music!

Not only has he not "screwed it up," but Top made a big, positive impression on the older star during their shows together.

Top calls the compliment "one of the nicest nods that I've had this year."

READ MORE: Luke Combs Shares His Pick For CMA Entertainer of the Year

"He kind of expressed that he liked what I'd been doing and was a fan. Obviously I'm a huge fan of his," the singer continues. "...We both kind of come from bluegrass roots and look at country music in a little bit of a different lens from each other, but [I'm a] huge, huge fan of his. So that was a nice affirmation to get from him."

Top and Stapleton will both take the stage for Country Music's Biggest Night on Wednesday (Nov. 18).

The CMA Awards takes place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and will air on ABC. Lainey Wilson is set to host.