Taylor Swift didn't just return to the CMA Awards. She brought a little piece of her country music history with her, and she made sure some of Nashville's biggest names were part of the celebration.

The superstar took the stage at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 18) for a medley of her new song "I Knew It, I Knew You" and her 2006 song "Our Song."

It marked her first performance at the ceremony in 13 years, making the moment especially meaningful for fans who remember when Swift was one of country music's rising stars.

And she didn't make her return quietly. The elaborate performance included surprise appearances from several country artists, a Toy Story 5-inspired stage, and a trip back to her early catalog.

What Happened During Taylor Swift's CMA Awards Performance?

Swift kicked things off backstage, singing the opening lines of "I Knew It, I Knew You" as she made her way through the venue.

Brad Paisley appeared dusting off her CMA trophies, Brooks & Dunn were caught up in a gambling game, and Lainey Wilson handed Swift a pair of sunglasses. Eric Church and Little Big Town also made appearances along the way.

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The performance eventually moved to a stage inspired by Toy Story 5, complete with a nod to the film's cowgirl character, Jessie.

Swift wore an embellished minidress with a silver bodice and voluminous red skirt, paired with matching embellished cowboy boots. She also carried a custom guitar with silver edges and a baby blue front decorated with glittering clouds.

Keith Urban joined her on banjo, while Bill Anderson handed her the guitar. Swift eventually worked "Our Song" into the performance, giving longtime fans a nostalgic moment before returning to her newer track.

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She closed the performance beside a tree carved with the words "Jessie was here," sitting down for the post-chorus.

When Was Taylor Swift's Last CMA Awards Performance?

Swift last performed at the CMA Awards in 2013, when she sang "Red" alongside Vince Gill and Alison Krauss.

She returned to the ceremony in 2016, but that time she presented Garth Brooks with the Entertainer of the Year award.

Throughout her career, Swift has won 12 CMA Awards from 28 nominations.

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She was nominated for Single of the Year again in 2026 for "I Knew It, I Knew You," an original song written for Toy Story 5 and produced by Jack Antonoff.

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The performance marked a full-circle moment for the singer, who has become a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner. This time, she returned with a new song, an old favorite, and plenty of help from the country music community.