Ella Langley didn't quite have a dress for every trophy she won at the 2026 CMA Awards, but it was pretty dang close!

We counted four wardrobe changes for the superstar during the awards show.

READ MORE: The 2026 CMA Awards Winners — See the Full List!

Each one was glamorous, but Langley's looks captured different moods for her different moments and performances. At one point, she was in an ethereal, gauzy gown. During another, she was tough and ready to rock in leather.

See All of Ella Langley's Outfits at the 2026 CMA Awards

Langley was the most-nominated artist headed into the show on Wednesday (Nov. 18), so she knew she was likely to get significant camera time. That meant she came prepared with multiple different outfits.

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The singer kicked off her time at the 2026 CMAs with a stunning red carpet ensemble.

Outfit No. 1: Ella Langley's Red Carpet Look

Langley made her first impression at the 2026 CMAs in a stunning gown with a plunging neckline and cut-out details.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Red and silver jeweled details, plus a matching choker, completed the look.

Langley stayed in that dress to accept her first televised trophy of the night, Single of the Year. But shortly afterward, she changed into...

Outfit No. 2: Ella Langley's Heavenly "Loving Life Again" Performance Gown

Ella Langley performed her ballad "Loving Life Again" during the CMA Awards broadcast, and the aesthetic for the performance was dreamy, outdoorsy and ethereal.

She matched it with a flowing gown with draping sleeves: When she raised her arms, Langley looked like a real-life angel.

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Langley was wearing the same dress when she returned to the stage for her CMA Song of the Year trophy, and she joked about being "barefoot at the CMA Awards. That makes sense, being from Alabama."

She was also wearing the same dress when she won the CMA Album of the Year award.

The next outfit Langley revealed at the CMA Awards was a completely different style — and for a completely different performance.

Outfit No. 3: Ella Langley's Tough-As-Nails Look For Her CMA Awards Performance With Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley shifted gears into a fringed, leather-and-snakeskin ensemble for a performance of "Snakeskin Boots," her duet with Miranda Lambert.

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Their performance was a hard pivot from the lush, green aesthetic Langley leaned into during "Loving Life Again."

The two women sang "Snakeskin Boots," a Lambert-led collaboration, against a Western saloon-style backdrop. And did they wear snakeskin boots onstage? Of course they did!

Which brings us to Langley's fourth CMA Awards look — arguably her most sophisticated of the night.

Outfit No. 4: Ella Langley Triumphs in Big CMAs Categories in a Dazzling Gown

The home stretch of the 2026 CMA Awards brought Langley some of her biggest awards of the night. She picked up a win in the Female Vocalist category. And then she claimed the show's biggest honor: Entertainer of the Year.

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Langley sparkled in a glamorous, floor-length gown as she returned to the CMA Awards stage one final time.

This was also the outfit that she wore to the press room, where she posed — or at least attempted to! — with all six trophies.

Undoubtedly, the 2026 CMA Awards was Ella Langley's night. She won all the categories in which she was nominated, except for one.

That exception was Musical Event of the Year, an early category that was announced ahead of the televised show. It went to "McArthur," a collaboration between Hardy, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw.

Langley's "Be Her" also lost in the CMA Single of the Year category. But she probably didn't mind much, because she lost to herself. "Choosin' Texas" won.

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