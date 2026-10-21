Dolly Parton didn't just score a career-changing hit with "I Will Always Love You." She wrote one of the most impactful and enduring songs in the history of popular music — and it all started because of a breakup that led to a lawsuit.

What Inspired Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You"?

Parton was inspired to write the song after ending her partnership with Porter Wagoner.

She first began appearing on The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967, and became very popular in her own right, helping to launch her career.

They released a string of songs together, but in 1974, after scoring several solo hits, Parton decided to leave and go solo full-time — to which Wagoner firmly objected.

She wrote "I Will Always Love You" as a farewell, and it became a No. 1 hit for her in June of 1974.

READ MORE: Here's Why Dolly Parton Wouldn't Let Elvis Presley Record "I Will Always Love You"

The song hit No. 1 again in 1982, after Parton re-recorded it for The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and then in 1992, Whitney Houston recorded it in a powerful pop version that became one of the biggest hit singles of all time when it was used as the main musical theme for The Bodyguard.

How Did "I Will Always Love You" Impact Dolly Parton's Career?

The song's success helped launch her as one of country music's most notable artists, and over the next several decades, she would parlay that into a career that encompassed films, books, television, a theme park, enormous charity initiatives and more.

Wagoner sued Parton for breach of contract in 1980, asking for $3 million in damages. The pair settled out of court, and they reconciled by the end of Wagoner's life in 2007. She was at his bedside when he passed away.

Here Are the Lyrics to Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You"

If I should stay / I would only be in your way / So I'll go, but I know / I'll think of you each step of the way

CHORUS:

And I will always love you / I will always love you

Bittersweet memories / That's all I am taking with me / Goodbye, please don't cry / We both know that I'm not what you need

REPEAT CHORUS

I hope life treats you kind / And I hope that you have all that you ever dreamed of / And I wish you joy and happiness / But above all of this / I wish you love

REPEAT CHORUS

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes