Dolly Parton's signature song, "I Will Always Love You," earned her not only a No. 1 hit of her own, but also a stellar cover version from Whitney Houston that elevated the song to even more iconic status.

But in a podcast interview in 2019, Parton revealed that she had actually turned down an even more legendary artist who wanted to record the song — Elvis Presley.

What Dolly Parton Song Did Elvis Presley Want to Record?

“It didn’t have anything to do with Elvis. I loved Elvis," Parton said in an appearance on Reba McEntire's new podcast, Living & Learning With Reba McEntire.

"It was Colonel Tom Parker, his manager, who was brilliant. You can’t take that away from people. He did all right by him," she continued.

"But, I already had a No. 1 song, ‘I Will Always Love You.’ And that was the most important copyright I had in my publishing company. And so I was so excited, I told everybody. They had called me that Elvis was recording it, and if I wanted to come to the studio. Elvis wanted to meet me and all that."

Why Didn't Elvis Presley Record Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You"?

Parton was thrilled that Presley was going to record her song until a complication arose.

"And the night before the session, Colonel Tom called me and said, ‘You know, we don’t record anything with Elvis unless we have the publishing, or at least half the publishing,'" she recalled.

"I said, ‘Well, that throws a new light on this. Because I can’t give you half the publishing. I’m gonna leave that to my family.’ I said, ‘I can’t do that.’ And he said, ‘Well, then we can’t do it.’ And I cried all night. ‘Cause I thought, ‘Oh, I just pictured Elvis, like, singing it.’ And I know that Elvis loved it. And I know it wasn’t him, but it’s true. I said ‘no.'”

READ MORE: Here's the Real Rason Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Never Dated

Parton's appearance with McEntire and her co-host, former Reba and current Happy's Place co-star Melissa Peterman, was part of an episode titled "Forging Your Own Path."

Elsewhere in the episode, McEntire opened up about having to take over her own business after divorcing her husband and longtime manager, Narvel Blackstock, in 2015.

How Did Dolly Parton Die?

Dolly Parton died on Aug. 25, 2026, following a brief battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

Her funeral will be private.

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes