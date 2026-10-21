Nearly two dozen country stars gathered to sing a song for Dolly Parton on Wednesday night (Oct. 21). Pictures from the pre-show red carpet reveal singers who had the chance to reflect on her legacy.

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton will air live on ABC from Nashville’s Belmont University on Oct. 21 at 9PM ET.

Performers include Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson and more.

Dolly Parton died at age 80 on Aug. 25, 2026.

Read More: Pictures of Dolly Parton's Multi-Million Dollar Real Estate Holdings

Country music's biggest stars pulled out all the stops to honor Dolly with glam and sparkles.

Ella Langley went with a peasant-style dress featuring a sparkly butterfly accent, with plenty of shimmer woven through the dress details and carrying all the way down to her shoes. Reba McEntire, who recently became a grandmother to a new baby boy, kept things classic and country in a green blazer layered over a sequined tank top, finished off with cowboy boots.

Carrie Underwood kept it elegant, looking stunning in a white gown.

Check out how all the stars showed out for a night to honor Dolly.

Nathan Zucker/CMA Nathan Zucker/CMA

Dolly Parton Tribute Concert Performers:

Ashley McBryde

Béla Fleck

Brad Paisley

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Darius Rucker

Ella Langley

Lady A

Lukas Nelson

Kelsea Ballerini

Kristen Bell

Kristin Chenoweth

Lainey Wilson

Little Big Town

Molly Tuttle

Reba McEntire

Ricky Skaggs

Vince Gill

Sierra Hull

Zac Brown with Amy Grant and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Dolly Parton Tribute Concert - How To Watch

The Oct. 21 Dolly Parton tribute concert will air on ABC and stream on Disney+. It will also be available the next day on Hulu.

The live concert will broadcast from Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts and include an ensemble of students performing.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

Dolly Parton Tribute Concert: See Pictures from the Red Carpet Nearly two dozen country stars gathered to sing a song for Dolly Parton on Wednesday night (Oct. 21). Pictures from the pre-show red carpet reveal singers who had the chance to reflect on her legacy. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes