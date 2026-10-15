Dolly Parton had a life that few people could even dream about, and she lived it in a series of beautiful homes that were fit for a country queen in different ways.

How Many Houses Did Dolly Parton Own?

It's not clear exactly how many homes Parton owned in various parts of the United States and the world, but so far, we've got pictures of three very different properties Parton owned during the course of her life — and interestingly enough, all three of them are in California.

What Homes Did Dolly Parton Own in California?

Over the years, Parton owned a cozy rustic cabin and a down-home cottage — both of which were in keeping with her simple, homespun raising and public image.

She also owned a 4,689 square feet mansion high in the Hollywood Hills overlooking Los Angeles that was more in line with what fans might expect from an entertainment icon of her stature.

What Are the Highlights of Dolly Parton's Houses?

According to the official listing, Parton's former Hollywood Hills estate includes high ceilings, custom finishes and built-in shelving.

The living room and dining room feature walls of glass that open onto a terrace, accessing a pool with its own breakfast bar and dining area, a spa and outdoor entertaining spaces.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton's 11 Siblings: Here's Everything We Know

The primary suite includes a coffee bar, his-and-hers bathrooms, a steam shower, an office and gym, oversized walk-in closet, private spa and a fireplace.

There's also a private deck with unobstructed views.

The top features of Parton's California cabin include:

A cathedral ceiling in the living room.



A raised-hearth fireplace.



An open concept in which the living room, kitchen and dining areas all flow together.



Bedrooms on three separate floors, each with its own living space, bedroom and bathroom.

Meanwhile, Parton's cottage in California offers a total of 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 2,500 square feet.

There's even a wig room!

Scroll through the pictures below to see Dolly Parton's extraordinary real estate holdings:

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Former $7.95 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Dolly Parton's former estate high in the Hollywood Hills is for sale, and it's a property fit for one of the most beloved and celebrated entertainers of all time. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Magical California Hideaway Dolly Parton's taste in real estate was just as simple and down-home as she was — and in the case of her former California cottage, just as magical!

Her 2,500-square-foot residence in an exclusive part of California offered the multi-media superstar a whimsical retreat from the pressures of her busy schedule — and now it can offer a potential buyer a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker