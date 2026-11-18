Dolly Parton went first at the 2026 CMA Awards. She probably would have wanted it that way.

The country music icon died on Aug. 25 and since then there have been dozens (hundreds?) of tributes. Parton may have figured this 60th annual CMAs should just get the fussin' out of the way before the fun and games.

Vince Gill and host Lainey Wilson had the honors, singing "I Will Always Love You" as a full Bridgestone Arena watched on somberly. Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and more clearly appreciated the moment.

Cindy Ord, Getty Images Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson sing Dolly parton at the CMAs

"Dolly gave us hope. Dolly gave us joy. Dolly gave us her heart," Wilson said to begin the broadcast before reminding us of this sobering fact: “Our Tennessee angel is with the angels.”

Representing Parton was her niece Danielle, who has been named the brand ambassador. Earlier in the week she reflected on her aunt's legacy and what an honor it was to represent.

The dress Danielle Parton was wearing on Wednesday was made for Dolly Parton.

"It was actually made for Dolly for 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning,'" she tells TOC, "and the song was just nominated for a Grammy. She has tried it on. She obviously didn't get to wear it for the purpose it was designed for, and so I'm gonna get to wear it to honor her. Isn't that precious?"

Images of Parton filled the screens behind Gill and Wilson as they performed. It was a strong mix of veteran and new country music. The performance showed how everyone was influenced by country music.

Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

Parton died after a short battle with cancer. She kept it a secret from fans and even some family, who later offered that the country queen probably didn't want to worry anyone.

"I Will Always Love You" is Parton's best-known song. She scored a hit with it in 1974 but covers from artists like Whitney Houston also define the song.