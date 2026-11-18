Danielle Parton, the new brand ambassador for all things Dolly Parton, is going to have a pretty special story to tell when she steps onto the red carpet at tonight's CMA Awards.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

I caught up with Parton ahead of the show on Taste of Country Nights. She told me about the dress she'll be wearing tonight, and it turns out there's a very special connection to her famous aunt.

Dolly Parton's Niece Danielle Parton Will Wear a Dress Made for Dolly at CMAs [EXCLUSIVE]

The dress was actually made for Dolly, but she never got the chance to wear it for the occasion it was designed for. Now, Danielle will get to wear it in her honor.

"The dress that I'm gonna be wearing, this is really special. It was actually made for Dolly for 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning,' and the song was just nominated for a Grammy. She has tried it on. She obviously didn't get to wear it for the purpose it was designed for, and so I'm gonna get to wear it to honor her. Isn't that precious?"

Danielle Parton Gets to Honor Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards

It's hard to imagine a more personal way for Danielle to celebrate her aunt than by wearing something that was originally created for her.

The connection to "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" makes the outfit even more meaningful, especially with the song recently earning that Grammy nomination.

Dolly Parton Dolly Parton - Light of a Clear Blue Morning (feat. Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire)

For Danielle, this isn't just another dress for a big awards show. It's a chance to celebrate Dolly and carry a little piece of her story onto one of country music's biggest stages.

Dolly Parton's Influence Will Be Felt at the CMA Awards

Dolly has been one of country music's most beloved entertainers for decades, and her influence continues to reach new generations of artists and fans.

Having her niece represent her at the CMA Awards is another reminder that the Parton family name carries plenty of meaning in Nashville.

When Are The CMA Awards?

The 60th annual CMA Awards take place tonight, Nov. 18, in Nashville. The show airs live on ABC from 8-11 PM ET, with streaming available on Disney+ and the broadcast available on Hulu the following day.

Dolly Parton Tribute Concert: See Pictures from the Red Carpet Nearly two dozen country stars gathered to sing a song for Dolly Parton on Wednesday night (Oct. 21). Pictures from the pre-show red carpet reveal singers who had the chance to reflect on her legacy. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes