Miley Cyrus returned to the stage for the first time since 2022 at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night (Oct. 16), and she paid an emotional tribute to her late godmother, Dolly Parton, in a powerful moment that left her in tears.

How Did Miley Cyrus Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton at Her Hollywood Bowl Concert?

In a fan-shot clip online, Cyrus tells the audience that although they had a close relationship, she'd only ever seen Parton perform once in her life, and that show also took place at the Hollywood Bowl.

Cyrus says Parton wanted her to join the country legend in performing at the show, but she declined.

READ MORE: See Inside Dolly Parton's Incredible Real Estate Portfolio [PICTURES]

"I said, 'You know, I would love a night where I can just experience you. I can just enjoy you like the rest of the world has gotten to.'"

But Parton still managed to sneak a part of Cyrus into the show. As Cyrus relates, the iconic entertainer opened by singing "Best of Both Worlds."

"Yeah ...Dolly opened performing Hannah Montana," Cyrus reveals, prompting the fans to burst into cheers.

Parton didn't stop there. She proceeded to tell the crowd that Cyrus was in the audience, but didn't want to be bothered.

"Which defeated the entire purpose of the conversation that we had just had," Cyrus deadpans:

"Like so many things Dolly did, that I didn't understand it at the time, sitting here with you all right now, feeling her all around me, knowing that she's right here beside me every day, all the time, more than she could be when she was here," Cyrus adds. "I feel her, more now than ever.

"Me and Dolly, we are eternal. Nothing in this life could tear us apart," Cyrus says tearfully. "And I'm gonna see her again."

Cyrus also performed "Jolene" in Parton's memory.

Dolly Parton died on Aug. 25, 2026, after a battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Former $7.95 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Dolly Parton's former estate high in the Hollywood Hills is for sale, and it's a property fit for one of the most beloved and celebrated entertainers of all time. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Magical California Hideaway Dolly Parton's taste in real estate was just as simple and down-home as she was — and in the case of her former California cottage, just as magical!

Her 2,500-square-foot residence in an exclusive part of California offered the multi-media superstar a whimsical retreat from the pressures of her busy schedule — and now it can offer a potential buyer a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker