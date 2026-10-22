Pitbull may be known as Mr. Worldwide, but Dolly Parton had a title of her own.

The rapper recently recalled meeting the country legend and the hilarious moment she let him know she was “Miss Worldwide,” too.

Pitbull, 45, shared the story during a Q&A at Billboard’s Latin Music Week in Miami on Wednesday (Oct. 21), reflecting on his career and the people who made a lasting impression on him.

“She’s Dolly, and I’m Dale,” he said, referring to the Spanish phrase “¡Dale!” that has become his signature catchphrase.

Read More: Carrie Underwood Honors Dolly Parton With Powerful ‘I Will Always Love You’ Performance [Watch]

He remembered Parton as someone who was always happy before recalling her perfect response to his famous nickname.

“Well, hey, you know I’m Mrs. Worldwide, right?” Parton told him.

Pitbull and Dolly Parton’s ‘Powerful Women’ Collaboration

The exchange was just one of the memories Pitbull shared of the late country music legend, who died on Aug. 25 at age 80. The two artists teamed up in 2024 on “Powerful Women,” a song that samples Parton’s iconic 1980 hit “9 to 5.”

They met in Nashville after collaborating on the track, and Pitbull continued to speak warmly about the woman behind the legendary voice.

Pitbull Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton After Her Death

On the night Parton died, Pitbull paid tribute to her during a show at New York’s Northwell at Jones Beach Theater. He told the crowd that she had shown him love and believed in him when others didn’t.



Read More: Watch Reba McEntire Perform ‘He’s Alive’ at Dolly Parton Tribute

“She lived an amazing life, a hardworking woman, intelligent, sophisticated, funny, powerful, intimidating — but more than anything, a good human being with a good heart,” he said.

Pitbull dedicated “Powerful Women” to Parton and the women in the audience, calling her a legend who would live forever.

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And if anyone was going to claim the title of Mrs. Worldwide, Dolly certainly had the résumé for it.