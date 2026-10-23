When Zac Brown took the stage at Dolly Parton's tribute special, he knew exactly which song to sing to honor her. After all, it was just over a year ago that they recorded the song "Butterfly" together.

Zac Brown Honors Dolly Parton With Their Song "Butterfly" Using Her Vocals

The song was obviously a perfect choice for the occasion, but what made it extra special was Brown's choice in using her vocals to carry the song through the performance. Hearing her voice harmonize with his on a night dedicated to her was enough to bring a tear to anyone's eye.

The lyrics — in light of the moment — were enough to reach for more tissues.

"Butterfly, you will see / You're so much stronger than you think you are / You just have to believe / You can fly, mend your wings / Any moment, you can free yourself / And fly out of the darkness, butterfly," the two sing in the chorus.

Zac Brown Band released the song in September of 2025, and they included it on their Love & Fear album, which arrived on Dec. 5, 2025.

Here Are the Lyrics to Zac Brown Band's "Butterfly" Featuring Dolly Parton

Verse:

Innocence doesn't last for long / But whatever don't kill you makes you strong / Night is always darkest right before the dawn / So you can let down your armor guard, gotta / Make room for who you are / The calloused hands that had held on to your heart / Gotta be pulled apart

Pre-Chorus:

Like reflections on white powder snow / Your light was always bound to be shown / There's a beauty in your eyes, it's a wonder to behold

Chorus:

Butterfly, you will see / You're so much stronger than you think you are / You just have to believe / You can fly, mend your wings / Any moment, you can free yourself / And fly out of the darkness, butterfly

Verse:

Every branch broke on your family tree, you know you're / Better than what they couldn't be / You don't have to practice anything that they preach / Those that don't matter often mind / And those that mind don't matter / Don't you pass them by / Oh, you'll learn in time

Repeat Pre-Chorus

Repeat Chorus

Bridge:

There'll be times / When your faith is gone / Give it one more day / Keep holding on / Oh, it's not what they say, it's what you believe / That's gonna break the chains / Changing you to what you're gonna be