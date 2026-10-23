Dolly Parton's tribute special is the gift that keeps on giving. While Parton fans were treated to a singalong celebration of the country legend, her Imagination Library also received a big financial gift from the program.

How Much Did Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Get From Her Television Special?

Prior to the airing of CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton the show runners announce that the special would serve as a fundraiser or sorts for Parton's Imagination Library.

Together Belmont University, the Walt Disney Company and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. donated $1 million to the organization.

READ MORE: See Performances From Dolly Parton's Tribute Special

"Dolly has always brought people together, and we built last night's event with that same intention," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern says in a statement.

"Because of the artists who took that stage and the partners who stood beside us, a night full of her music resulted in a $1 million donation to Imagination Library so that children for years to come can open a mailbox and find a book with their name on it."

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Dolly Parton's Legacy Lives on Through the Imagination Library

For more than three decades, Parton's Imagination Library has been changing children's lives through the power of the written word. The non-profit has been the cornerstone of her Dollywood Foundation since 1995.

The library was inspired by Parton's father, who was unable to read or write. It provides free books to children all over the world, with kids receiving one book a month from birth to age five at no cost. To date, more than 300 million books have been distributed across five countries.

"Last night's celebration was a beautiful reminder of how Dolly spent her life bringing joy to people through her music and encouraging them to believe in their dreams," Dollywood Foundation President and Vice Chair Jeff Conyers said in a statement released the day after the special.

"The Imagination Library is rooted in that same spirit, inspiring children to love reading and imagine all the possibilities ahead of them," he continued.

"I couldn't think of a more meaningful way to celebrate Dolly's life than by investing in the dreams of future generations. We're incredibly grateful to CMA, Belmont University, Disney, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. for making this generous gift possible."