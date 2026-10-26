Hannah Harper brought a little Dolly Parton flair to Dollywood with a performance of “9 to 5” — and her outfit was part of the tribute.

The American Idol winner wore a colorful dress inspired by Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” as she sang the country icon’s 1980 hit at the Tennessee theme park.

For Harper, the performance was a chance to honor the woman she credits with paving the way for so many women in country music.

Hannah Harper Covers Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ at Dollywood

“What an honor it was to stand on a stage at Dollywood and pay tribute to a woman who has paved the way for so many of us in country music,” Harper told the crowd.

Read More: Hannah Harper's 'String Cheese' Tour Comes Full Circle [EXCLUSIVE]

She also praised Parton for staying true to her roots while building an extraordinary career.

Dolly has always been living proof that you can hold tight to your roots and still dream bigger than the mountains you came from. Getting to sing ‘9 to 5’ in a place so special to her was just the icing on the cake!

Released in 1980, “9 to 5” turned the daily grind into a singalong, pairing its catchy melody with lyrics about the frustrations of working life. More than four decades later, it’s still one of those songs people recognize the second the music kicks in.

Harper certainly sees the magic in it, adding, “It’s one of those songs that everybody knows, and I don’t care who you are, when that music starts playing, you can’t help but smile and sing along!”

What’s Next for Hannah Harper?

The “9 to 5” release follows Harper’s recent single “Hold Your Horses,” an honest, witty take on marriage and relationships.

Read More: Dolly Parton Tribute Concert: Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley + More Honor the Country Legend [WATCH]

She’s also got some big stages ahead. Next month, Harper will make her Ryman Auditorium debut while supporting Lauren Alaina.

After singing one of Parton’s signature songs at Dollywood in a dress inspired by another of the legend’s classics, Harper has a pretty memorable moment to add to her own country music journey.