Dolly Parton’s “But You Know I Love You” explores the painful balance between chasing a dream and holding on to the person you love.

Sometimes, building the life you want means spending time away from the people who matter most.

Written by Mike Settle, Kenny Rogers and the First Edition first recorded the song in 1969, before Parton recorded her own version for her 1980 album 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs.

What Is Dolly Parton’s 'But You Know I Love You' About?

At its heart, the song captures the strain that distance and ambition can put on a relationship.

Read More: Carrie Underwood Honors Dolly Parton With Powerful ‘I Will Always Love You’ Performance [Watch]

A career can offer purpose and opportunity, but it can also mean missed moments, lonely nights, and difficult goodbyes. Even when love is strong, being apart can take its toll.

That tension is especially familiar to musicians who spend long stretches on the road, balancing their passion for performing with the relationships waiting for them at home. But the song’s message reaches beyond the music business.

Anyone who has had to choose between pursuing a goal and spending time with someone they love can recognize that difficult trade-off.

Read More: Dolly Parton's 'Coat of Many Colors' Drew on Her Hard Childhood

Parton released “But You Know I Love You” as a single in 1981, and it reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart that June.

Get our free mobile app

Ultimately, the song is a reminder that love and ambition don’t always fit neatly together. Sometimes, pursuing one means making sacrifices in the other, even when the feelings remain just as strong.

Dolly Parton's "But You Know I Love You" Lyrics :

When the morning sun streaks across my room

And I'm wakin' up from another dream of you

Yes, you know I'm on the road once again, it seems

All that's left behind is a chain of broken dreams

But you know that I love you

You know that I love you

Oh, I love you

And how I wish that love was all we'd need to live

What a life we'd have, 'cause I've got so much to give

But you know I feel so sad down inside my heart

That the dollar signs should be keeping us apart

But you know that I love you

You know that I love you

Oh, how I love you

And if only I could find my way back to the time

When the problems of this life had not yet crossed my mind

And the answers could be found in children's nursery rhymes

I'd come running back to you

I'd come running back to you

Hmm-mm

But you know we can't live on dreams alone

Got to pay the rent, so I must leave you all alone

'Cause you know I made my choice many years ago

And now this traveling life, well, it's the only life I know

But you know that I love you

You know that I love you

Oh, I love you

But you know that I love you

You know that I love you

Oh, how I love you

But you know that I love you

You know that I love you

Oh, how I love you

But you know I love you

But you know I love you

Oh, I love you

But you know that I love you

But you know that I love you

Oh, how I love you

But you know that I love you

But you know that I love you