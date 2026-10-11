Ella Langley says the decision to cancel a Tulsa, Okla. show on Friday night (Oct. 9) was hers, and hers alone.

Ahead of showtime, the artist was made aware of a security threat that she said impacted the "safety of my fans, the venue staff and my team." A local news station described the incident as a "false bomb threat call," and police who searched the venue with K-9 officers found no preliminary indication of a threat.

Read More: Ella Langley Cancels Tulsa, Okla. Show Due to a 'Serious Security Threat'

"I was put in charge of a decision for 15,000 people and I decided to make the decision that I could live with the rest of my life," Langley said the following day, onstage at her next scheduled Dandelion tour stop in Lubbock, Texas.

"Because a concert's not worth a human life. It's not," she continued. "So I would have made yesterday's decision 10 billion times over. And I'd do it tomorrow and I'd do it the next day."

Watch Ella Langley's Statement On Canceling a Show Over a Security Threat

Onstage in Lubbock, Langley pointed out that safety for her fans and crew is paramount.

"Because while I'm grateful to get to do what I do, it's not the most important thing in this life," she told the crowd. "What's the most important thing in this life is the people around you that love you and that are there for you no matter what."

"The most important thing in this life is that you wake up every day and feel like, 'You know what, I'm good today. I am so grateful to have woken up today,'" the singer continued.

"The most important thing in this life, No. 1, is your relationship with Jesus Christ," she added.

The experience of receiving a security threat was terrifying, and Langley admitted to the crowd that she nearly canceled her Lubbock show. It was her faith that gave her the strength to get back onstage.

Ella Langley Reveals She Nearly Canceled Another Show After Terrifying Security Threat

Langley told the crowd that if it wasn't for the strength she found in her relationship with Jesus, she would have been too afraid to get back onstage on Saturday night (Oct. 10) in Lubbock.

"If it wasn't for Him," I would have canceled this show tonight," she admits.

"But I felt this calling and this tug in my chest saying, 'It's okay. We are safe. We can do this show,'" she continues, "And I decided to do it because of Him right there, that's the only reason."

Read More: Here Are the Lyrics to Ella Langley's 'Loving Life Again'

"I'm not gonna live in fear," Langley adds. "...This is my calling and...I'm gonna continue doing it. Nobody is gonna talk me out of it or scare me out of it."

Where Is Ella Langley's Dandelion Tour Playing Next?

Per her tour calendar, Ella Langley's next scheduled stops on the Dandelion Tour are two nights in Los Angeles, Calif.

The tour will continue through this month, and conclude with a Halloween show in St. Paul, Minn.

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In light of the holiday, Langley has decided that she and her band will turn the show into a Toy Story-themed event. Her band and crew members voted for the theme at her request.