Ella Langley has plenty of her own nominations to celebrate when an awards show reveals its nominees list, but she doesn't forget to celebrate her friends, too.

Ahead of the 2026 CMA Awards, Taste of Country caught up with New Artist of the Year nominee Emily Ann Roberts.

Roberts said that Langley was in touch after Roberts earned a nomination at the ACMs, and again when she got a nod at the CMAs. "She has been so sweet and supportive," Roberts says.

Emily Ann Roberts Reveals How Ella Langley Congratulated Her On Her CMA Best New Artist Nomination

Roberts says that Langley FaceTimed her when she earned her first-ever ACM nomination, for New Female Artist of the Year, early in 2026.

Langley was the most-nominated artist at the CMA Awards this year — she scored nine nods — but she still made time to celebrate Roberts' nomination in the Best New Artist category.

"She sent flowers," Roberts tells Taste of Country. "She's precious. She's a true friend. She is literally a gem."

Are Ella Langley and Emily Ann Roberts Friends?

Yes. The two artists have shared a close relationship over the years.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DSGlVCxCYVj/

Last December, Roberts taught Langley how to can tomatoes in a four-part video series posted to Roberts' social media.

The newer star has said that she values Langley's advice, especially as a woman in the music business. Speaking to Holler in January, she also said she hopes there will be an opportunity for the two of them to collaborate musically at some point in the future.

"She's just an incredible girl. We love singing and we love country music, and I'm sure there will be an opportunity in the future for us to get to do something together — at least I hope so!” Roberts said.

Ella Langley Supports Her Friends, Especially Deserving Female Artists

Langley pulled several of her friends up with her during her ascent to superstardom over the past couple years.

She cast friend and fellow artist Kaitlin Butts in the music video for "Choosin' Texas," and Butts previously told Taste of Country that part of that decision was Langley wanting to share the spotlight with other talented women.

Langley's music also resulted in some important milestones for other female artists when Grammy nominations came out earlier this week. "Choosin' Texas" co-writer Joybeth Taylor earned her first-ever Grammy nomination. Miranda Lambert, who produced Langley's Dandelion album, earned her first-ever Grammy nomination in a producer category.

What Did Emily Ann Roberts Say About Her 2026 CMA Best New Artist Nomination?

Roberts admitted she thinks she's an "underdog" in the category. She'll go head to head with Avery Anna, Carter Faith, Tucker Wetmore and Stephen Wilson, Jr.

But she's savoring the nomination, and celebrating the moments of validation she experiences amid a career that can be a roller coaster.

Read More: The 2026 CMA Awards — Here's Everything We Know

"This year has been full of moments that made me realize, 'Okay, we are on the right track,'" she says.

Even on hard days, she adds, she has "good family and good friends around me that remind me how far I've come, and that God is in control, and that everything happens for a reason. That keeps me going on the hard days."