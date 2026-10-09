Ella Langley will not be performing in Tulsa, Okla. tonight due to a security threat she says involves the "safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team."

Why Did Ella Langley Cancel Her Show in Tulsa, Okla.?

Just hours before doors would open at the BOK Center, Langley shared a post on social media alerting her fans that she would be canceling her show.

"Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of fans, venue personnel, and the artist, Ella Langley's scheduled performance tonight at the BOK Center has been canceled," the statement reads.

"The safety and well-being of everyone involved is our absolute priority, and after careful consideration, we have determined that they show cannot proceed," it continues.

Langley provided a personal note in the caption saying, "I know how much time, travel, money and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can't tell you how sorry I am."

"This is not a decision that was made lightly," she writes. "I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else."

"I refuse to put anyone in harm's way."

What Was the Security Threat That Caused Ella Langley to Cancel Her Show?

A local news station reports that a "false bomb threat call" led to the cancelation. Fans who are holding ticket to tonight's show will receive information about a refund soon.

Per News on 6, police officers conducted a "preliminary sweep" with K-9 officers and found no indication that a threat was present. Tulsa police have also stated that they "did not advise" Langley or the venue to cancel the show.

Where Is Ella Langley Performing Next?

Due to this being an isolated incident, Langley's Dandelion Tour is expected to proceed as scheduled with her next show booked in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday (Oct. 10.)

The Dandelion Tour has kept the singer busy for much of the summer and fall but it will come to an end at the end of the month. Her final show will be on Halloween night in Minneapolis, Minn.

In light of the holiday, Langley has decided that she and the band will turn the show into a Toy Story-themed event. Her band and crew members voted for the theme at her request.