Riley Green pulled out his secret weapon on The Voice — literally.

The "Worst Way" singer, who joined the NBC singing competition as a first-time Coach for Season 30, was determined to land Cade Mower after the 35-year-old singer scored a four-chair turn with Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange.”

With Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Queen Latifah also competing for Mower, Green made his move.

Riley Relied on His Country Roots

After the other Coaches made their pitches, Green pulled his cowboy hat from his customized Coach’s chair, put it on, and got serious about winning Mower for his team.

Read More: Riley Green’s ‘My Way’ Duet With ‘The Voice’ Contestant Is a Country Music Dream [Watch]

Green previously revealed that the hat had become his secret weapon during the Blind Auditions.

“What I found out is having the hat — whenever you're trying to get someone to pick you for your team — when you can pull it out and put it on, they know you're serious, you know what I mean?” he explained in a July interview. “A little strategy you gotta play.”

Once the hat was on, Green made his case to Mower, pointing out that his song choice suggested he was a songwriter who cared about lyrics.

You're a songwriter, you gotta be. There's something about picking a song like that; it tells me you're a lyrics-driven guy.

Green also saw a bit of himself in Mower and suggested the singer and his acoustic guitar could be a perfect opener for his next tour.

Who Did Cade Mower Choose as His Coach?

Mower had his wife, mother, and two children with him during the audition and revealed that his day job had nothing to do with music. The Utah singer works in finance while juggling music and his life as a husband and father.

Read More: 14 Riley Green Facts That Reveal This Mystery Man's Heart

After weighing his options, Mower ultimately chose Green as his Coach.

“Cade's voice has got a tone that you can feel emotion in it,” Green said afterward. “I got a 4-Chair Turn, and I can't wait to work with Cade.”