Riley Green just wanted to make some money from an endorsement deal. He probably didn't realize it would become one of the first things people ask him about in every interview moving forward.

Green became a Gildan underwear ambassador in 2023 and has posed for the brand a few times since. He even showed up shirtless in one of the early campaigns.

Remember When Riley Green Took Pictures In His Underwear? [EXCLUSIVE]

I asked Green on Taste of Country Nights how his life has changed since becoming an underwear model.

"Well, every interview is the same now. We talk about underwear modeling," Green joked.

He's clearly aware that taking his clothes off for an underwear company has become almost as big of a talking point as his music.

Green said he didn't really get much warning that the job would involve him being half-naked.

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"It was an interesting collaboration, they were really great to work with," he said. "Obviously I wasn't getting oiled up backstage or anything."

Why Did Riley Green Become An Underwear Ambassador?

Greed told me, "They had a great creative side idea that was kind of funny, times are tough, we are taking endorsement deals where we can get 'em, y'know?"

Fair enough.

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The first Gildan shoot in 2023 showed Green shirtless and in his underwear. His more recent shoot, from National Underwear Day, back in August 2024, was a little more tame, showing his undershirt, socks and just a hint of his underwear.

But apparently once you've modeled underwear, it's hard to escape the subject. Especially when you look like Green does.

Is Riley Green Still A Gildan Underwear Ambassador?

Gildan's official announcement had said Green became a brand ambassador starting Aug. 5, 2023 and "extending throughout the year."

There was a second Gildan collaboration for National Underwear Day in August 2024.

Green is now a brand ambassador for many things including Hey Dude footwear.

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This Riley Green Facts list was made from original interviews with Taste of Country and (as noted) other media outlets. Boilerplate information like name, age and hometown are covered on Wikipedia so we focused on trivia that truly tells his story. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes