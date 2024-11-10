That several album cuts were considered for this list of the Top 20 Miranda Lambert songs shows how strong of a catalog country's multi-time Female Vocalist of the Year has to count on. There are No. 1 hits and Platinum hits, but there are also one or two that barely cracked the Top 20.

As a writer and performer, Lambert has become arguably the most important woman in country music. She's influenced the next generation with songs about cheating, love and heartbreak that sound nothing like other songs about those three country music staples. Over seven albums (and counting), she's proven herself to be an innovator and creator. Every time she's preparing something new, we know to throw out expectations.

Most Lambert fans will agree with our choice for the No. 1 Miranda Lambert song, but the other 19 are sure to draw criticism and controversy. That's okay — like the Texan, we welcome a spirited argument. Should her duet with Carrie Underwood supersede any seen above it? What about "Little Red Wagon," a song that inspired one of her best music videos?

You'll find her recent No. 1, "Bluebird," from Wildcard on this list of her best songs, but its ranking may surprise you. As always, feel free to tell us where we got it right and wrong in the comments section below, or on Twitter. Find all 20 of her best songs in the playlist above and listen on repeat for hours.

ToC staff opinion and reader feedback helped shape this list, in addition to sales and radio data.