Miranda Lambert has been writing songs for more than two decades, so when it comes to songwriting, it's safe to say she not only knows what works for her, but will work for others.

But there's a new piece of technology making its way into songwriting rooms that has Lambert a little nervous... artificial intelligence, or, A.I.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lambert was asked what she thinks about A.I. and Suno, an A.I. music program, making their way into songwriting rooms.

Her answer was pretty simple.

"It is terrifying."

Miranda Lambert Explains Her Views on A.I.

Lambert admitted she hasn't completely made up her mind about A.I. yet. "I don't know what to think about it. I need to learn more about it," she said.

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It's important to note, though, that Lambert, at the same time, isn't completely shutting the door on the technology.

"I know that it can be an amazing tool," she said, but added, "I don't know how to use it."

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She even admitted that she's still figuring out some of the basic terminology surrounding A.I., and that got a little funny.

"I thought people were saying 'Chad' forever,” Lambert said. "And I was like, 'who's Chad? And I was like, oh, they're talking about ChatGPT.' I didn't even know."

Miranda Lambert Isn't Stuck In Her Old Ways

Lambert admits in the interview that she also doesn't want to become the person who refuses to learn new technology simply because it's new.

"I don't want to be one of these people that is like stubborn and set in my ways and like, ‘I'll never use that,’ I don't want to be that person. I want to try to be open."

Lambert says she isn't exactly foaming at the mouth to try A.I. for songwriting either. "I also know that my process works, I might just stick with it."

And honestly, after more than 20 years of writing hit country songs, it's hard to argue with her process.

Miranda Lambert Writes Songs For Other Artists

Lambert has told me in the past that she enjoys writing songs for other artists, not just her. "It's really fun to write with other artists because it's a whole different perspective... it's fun to sort of step out of your own head and your own sort of box and get in the head of other artists."

Most recently, she helped Ella Langley write the most popular song in recorded music history, "Choosin' Texas," and Morgan Wallen's "Thought You Should Know."

Lambert's new record, Crisco, dropped on Oct. 2.